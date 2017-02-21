Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Calvin Harris Announces New Single ‘Slide’ Featuring Frank Ocean & Migos

February 21, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: calvin harris, frank ocean, Migos

By Radio.com Staff

Calvin Harris has announced a new single titled “Slide,” which features Frank Ocean and Migos.

Harris made the announcement via his official Twitter account, sharing a photo of the single’s cover art and production credits.

No word yet on the when the collaborative track will be released.

Check out Harris’ tweet below.

