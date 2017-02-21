Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 2/21/17

February 21, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are a few random facts for you…

There’s a five-star hotel in the Ukraine that used to be a Nazi concentration camp.

St. Louis has had the biggest drop in population of any American city.  It peaked at 857,000 people in 1950 and is now around 320,000 . . . which is a 63% drop.

Robin Williams and Ron Jeremy both made their film debuts in the same movie:  A 1977 comedy called “Can I Do It . . . ‘Til I Need Glasses?”.  After that, Robin went on to do more comedies . . . and Ron switched genres to porn.

There are 292 ways to make change for a $1 bill . . . and 9.8 trillion ways to make change for a $100 bill.

Antifreeze manufacturers use artificial flavoring to make antifreeze taste BITTER.  It used to be sweet, which made it appealing to pets, children, and people trying to POISON other people.

 

 

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live