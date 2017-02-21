Chet’s Randoms for 2/21/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

There’s a five-star hotel in the Ukraine that used to be a Nazi concentration camp.

St. Louis has had the biggest drop in population of any American city. It peaked at 857,000 people in 1950 and is now around 320,000 . . . which is a 63% drop.

Robin Williams and Ron Jeremy both made their film debuts in the same movie: A 1977 comedy called “Can I Do It . . . ‘Til I Need Glasses?”. After that, Robin went on to do more comedies . . . and Ron switched genres to porn.

There are 292 ways to make change for a $1 bill . . . and 9.8 trillion ways to make change for a $100 bill.

Antifreeze manufacturers use artificial flavoring to make antifreeze taste BITTER. It used to be sweet, which made it appealing to pets, children, and people trying to POISON other people.