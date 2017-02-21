Exclusive Interview with LV Golden Knights President!

Chet, Spence, and Kayla sit down and talk with Kerry Bubolz, who’s president of the new Las Vegas hockey team!

Kerry Bubolz is no stranger to the sports world as serving 13 seasons as president of business operations for the NBA’s world champion Cleveland Cavilers. He also was President and alternate governor of the Lake Erie Monsters of the American Hockey League, which was owned by the Cavilers.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will be the first professional sports team to make it’s way to Las Vegas. We’ve got full coverage of the T-Mobile Golden Knights open-house, and exclusive details on the upcoming season and first game!

Listen to this exclusive interview, Below!