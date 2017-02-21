Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Exclusive Interview with LV Golden Knights President!

February 21, 2017 9:49 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 2017, 2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Bill Foley, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, Details, exclusive, first game, golden knights, Kerry Bubolz, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Golden Knights, lv, president, strip, upcoming season, world premier

Chet, Spence, and Kayla sit down and talk with Kerry Bubolz, who’s president of the new Las Vegas hockey team!

Kerry Bubolz is no stranger to the sports world as serving 13 seasons as president of business operations for the NBA’s world champion Cleveland Cavilers. He also was President and alternate governor of the Lake Erie Monsters of the American Hockey League, which was owned by the Cavilers.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will be the first professional sports team to make it’s way to Las Vegas. We’ve got full coverage of the T-Mobile Golden Knights open-house, and exclusive details on the upcoming season and first game!

Listen to this exclusive interview, Below! 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live