Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, February 21st 2017

February 21, 2017 8:21 AM By Spence
Are you a P1? Do you love money? Well, call everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play Spence’s Challenge! Thirty seconds to answer five trivia questions ripped straight from the biggest pop-culture headlines! If you tie Spence, you can win $573 and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you beat him!

Practice, Play, Win!

  1. A Nigerian health blog said eating two slices of pizza is like swallowing two spoons full of warm oil and then asked, “Do you feel like eating pizza now?” Who got 90 thousand retweets by replying, “Yep.”     A: CRISSY TEIGEN
  2. The horse that won the first two legs of 1999 Triple Crown was found dead in his stall Sunday?     A: CHARISMATIC
  3. Which former SNL star is reportedly considering ruining for Governor of New Jersey?     A: JOE PISCOPO 
  4. Which former US Soccer star announced over the weekend that they were engaged?      A: ABBY WARMBACH
  5. 11 people reportedly walked through an unscreened security lane onto flights to unknown detonations due to a security breach at which major airport?      A: JFK

 

