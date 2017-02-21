The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 2/21/17

About 2 years ago Cathleen and her daughter went to the local animal shelter to adopt a new pet! The two of them fell in love with a pair of identical twin kittens, but unfortunately Cathleen didn’t think her land lord would let her have 2 pets. So they had to make a tough decision and just took one of the kittens home that day… When they got there, both of them realized they can’t separate the two kittens! So they went back but the twin had been adopted! You’ll never guess who adopted him… It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

