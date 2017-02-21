Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 2/21/17

February 21, 2017 7:45 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

About 2 years ago Cathleen and her daughter went to the local animal shelter to adopt a new pet! The two of them fell in love with a pair of identical twin kittens, but unfortunately Cathleen didn’t think her land lord would let her have 2 pets. So they had to make a tough decision and just took one of the kittens home that day… When they got there, both of them realized they can’t separate the two kittens! So they went back but the twin had been adopted! You’ll never guess who adopted him… It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live