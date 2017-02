In the few weeks since Donald Trump took office, we have clearly seen that #45 does things a little differently than his predecessors.

If President Trump sees things and handles thing any a contrary manner, we can only choose to adapt. For instance, Nursery Rhymes. Classics like “Jack & Jill” and “Georgie Porgie” might sound differently with the Donald in charge.

Spence thinks so anyway. Check out “Trump Rhymes: Nursery Rhymes in the Age of Trump.” This episode covers nursery rhymes and women.