Chet’s Randoms for 2/22/17

February 22, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you…

Flounder, halibut, and sole all have both eyes on the same side of their head.

Long before William Rehnquist and Sandra Day O’Connor were on the Supreme Court together, they were both students at Stanford Law School . . . where they went on a few dates.

It would have to be minus-112 degrees outside for your pee to freeze midstream.

Rio de Janeiro is NOT the capital of Brazil . . . Brasilia is.  But Rio WAS once the capital of PORTUGAL.  In the early 1800s, the Portuguese royal family fled there to get away from Napoleon.  Lisbon became Portugal’s capital again in the 1820s.

A chemist named William Mitchell is credited as the key inventor behind Pop Rocks, Tang, AND Cool Whip.

