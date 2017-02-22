Meghan Trainor Expected to Drop New Single ‘I’m a Lady’ on Friday

By Robyn Collins

Meghan Trainor has been teasing fans all week on social media with plans to release a new song, “I’m a Lady,” and in her latest social media post she says the song will be released on Friday.

There’s still not a note of music to be heard, but Traynor has posted an insider’s view of the music video production. From what she’s previewed, it resembles an office-based take on the Catholic school-girl look Britney Spears showcased in “…Baby One More Time.”

In December, Trainor described the song as “a Meghan Trainor, upbeat, love-yourself woman anthem, like I do!” reports Billboard.

The track was written for the upcoming Smurfs film Smurfs: The Lost Village, which is due out in April.

I'm pretty cute and pretty smart 🤓 #ImALadymusicvideo #IMALADY THE SONG COMES OUT SOON!🎉🙏🏻..📷: @ryan.trainor A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

When you see them comin at you with a brush full of cake ..Also when ur besties are the most supportive haha @charmladonna @jordanfederman 💖 #IMALADY #imaladymusicvideo A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Feb 17, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

#IMALADY drops FRIDAY!!!!!!!! I REPEAT!! FRIDAY!!!! 💖 A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:30pm PST