Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, February 22nd 2017

February 22, 2017 8:26 AM By Spence
Everyone could use some cash but only TWO listeners have ever beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge… Will you be next? If you tie him you’ll win $598.00, but if you can beat him we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice Play Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The company that owns Burger King just bought which chicken giant?    A: POPEYE’S
  2. While on Stephen Colbert’s show Monday, who admitted passing on the Lord of the Rings was “the biggest mistake of her life?”    A: UMA THURMAN
  3. Fullback Mike Tobert just played in the Pro Bowl, a few weeks ago, yet his team cut him yesterday. Which one?      A: CAROLINA PANTHERS
  4. Which late-night TV talk show host is talking about possibly retiring when their contract is up in 2019?     A: JIMMY KIMMEL
  5. A pair of video’s teasing “Pandora-The World of Avatar” riders surfaced last weekend. Which will you have to go to ride those rides?       A: DISNEY WORLD
