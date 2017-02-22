Americans Can Stream the 2017 Brit Awards Online Today

By Hayden Wright

The British Phonographic Industry hold their annual Brit Awards today, the GRAMMYs’ cousin across the pond. Every year the show yields must-see performances (remember Madonna’s fall and triumphant recovery?) and this year’s lineup is ace. Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, the 1975 and more will entertain the audience and the show can be streamed live in the United States via YouTube.

This year, David Bowie, The 1975, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Skepta will vie for Album of the Year while other categories include nominees like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, Calvin Harris, Zayn, the Weeknd, A Tribe Called Quest and Sia. Leonard Cohen also received a posthumous nomination for Best International Male Artist, so the citations are diverse and surprising.

Adele is a Brit Award darling of years past but she scored a single nod for British Artist Video of the Year for “Send My Love (To Your New Lover).”

The show starts at 2 p.m. EST and can be streamed here: