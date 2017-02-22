Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 2/22/17

February 22, 2017 8:16 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

Kaden, Newton is a 7 year old from Rockwell, Texas! He really wanted to help other that are less fortunate, so his mom took him to the Helping Hands organization, where he had the opportunity to prepare food for the homeless. Kaden realized that he wouldn’t eat any of the food they were preparing! So what did he do? He started his own charity, “Mac & Cheese & Pancakes!”  The only items Kaden’s charity will accept are kid friendly food! And you’l never guess how much food has been donated… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.
