If I gave you $1 million and 20 hints, you still would never guess who the girls from Chaparral High School wanted to sing…. it starts with an “M” and rhymes with “Bario”. You’ve got to hear the Cowboys take on #CheerEOKE:

Like what you hear?? Tell us on Twitter.

Think your team’s got what it takes? Email Kayla.Walker@cbsradio.com.