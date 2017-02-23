Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, February 23rd 2017

February 23, 2017 9:40 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

There is $623.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot which you can win! All you have to do is tie Spence, but if you beat him we’ll throw in an extra $1000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which NFL team “re-signed” six of their legends to one day contracts yesterday, so that they may retire as members of the team?    A: MIAMI DOLPHINS
  2. Who has been chosen as the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame?    A: Jay Z
  3. Which states governor is being considered for a big city sports radio job?     A: NEW JERSEY
  4. With their win last night, which college basketball team tied an NCAA record woith their 13th consecutive confrence title?    A: KANSAS
  5. Who’s ex-girlfriend gave birth Tuesday to a son named Golden?     A: NICK CANNON
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live