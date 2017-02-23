Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017 9:24 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues.  Rosemary’s daughter is only 13 and has been a diabetic since she was 7 years old, will her health be okay in the future?  Jennifer needs relationship advice, is her current relationship advice over?  Lorraine wants to go over to the other side and check up on her husbands father, who passed away two years ago to make sure he is doing okay?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website

