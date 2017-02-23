Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 2/23/17

February 23, 2017 9:39 AM By Chet Buchanan
When animal rescuers Erica Mahnken and her husband got a call about an abused pit bull living in a “crack-house” they just had to help! That pit bull’s name is Ashley and when they found her, Ashley’s ribs were showing, she had no food or water, and had cigarette burns on her body and even though she had been abused, Erica was shocked when Ashely was friendly and loving rather than scared! Erica took Ashley to stay at a local fire-station where she has close friends who did’t have a problem with her staying there… Let’s just say, she now has more than one owner… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.

