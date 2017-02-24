Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ed Sheeran Drops Stormzy and Major Lazer ‘Shape of You’ Remixes

The Stormzy version may sound familiar if you watched The Brit Awards. February 24, 2017 5:50 AM
By Robyn Collins

Ed Sheeran has released two new remixes of his hit single “Shape Of You.” One of the tracks features Stormzy and the other boasts Major Lazer.

Sheeran played the Stormzy remix on stage at The O2 during The Brit Awards on Wednesday (Feb. 22), with some help from Croydon MC.

Stormzy’s debut album Gang Signs & Prayer was also released on the same day.

The Major Lazer version features vocal contributions from Nyla and Kranium.

