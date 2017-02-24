Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, February 24th 2017

Spence wins his 308th win! Who can stop him? Do you think you can? Well if you tie Spence you’ll win $648.00 but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Outspoken golfer Pat Perez popped off on a radio show saying, “He knows he can’t beat anybody.” Who is he talking about? A: TIGER WOODS
- It’s not offical, but there’s a lot of buzz about Laurence Tureaud competing on Dancing With The Stars next season. Who is he? A: MR. T
- A resugence of tweens making “slime” has lead to shortages of what elementary school crafting product? A: ELMER’S GLUE
- According to reports, what former reality star has gone from 460 pounds to size four? A: MAMA JUNE
- How many winning tickets are there from Wednesday’s 435 million dollar Powerball jackpot drawing? A: ONE