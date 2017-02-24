Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, February 24th 2017

February 24, 2017 9:52 AM By Spence
Spence wins his 308th win! Who can stop him? Do you think you can? Well if you tie Spence you’ll win $648.00 but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Outspoken golfer Pat Perez popped off on a radio show saying, “He knows he can’t beat anybody.” Who is he talking about?   A: TIGER WOODS
  2. It’s not offical, but there’s a lot of buzz about Laurence Tureaud competing on Dancing With The Stars next season. Who is he?    A: MR. T
  3. A resugence of tweens making “slime” has lead to shortages of what elementary school crafting product?    A: ELMER’S GLUE
  4. According to reports, what former reality star has gone from 460 pounds to size four?     A: MAMA JUNE
  5. How many winning tickets are there from Wednesday’s 435 million dollar Powerball jackpot drawing?      A: ONE

 

