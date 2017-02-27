The Chainsmokers Share Emotional Message after Fan’s Passing

By Radio.com Staff

The Chainsmokers shared an emotional message today after learning of the passing of one of their fans.

Alex Pall explained how he and Drew Taggart had sent a fan named Jake an encouraging video after his cancer took a turn for the worse. Jake’s friend got in touch with the duo and had requested the clip after he was forced to miss the group’s London concert. Today the duo learned that Jake died a day after receiving their message.

“His dad thanked us for the message and I cried,” Pall wrote. “Not only does this break our heart but it reminds of two valuable lessons; it’s so easy to do little acts of kindness they can go such a long way, not only did this email exchange change our lives but we hope we brought happiness to one of his last moments. So today just think about how much better it is to go that little bit extra and do something positive.”

“Life is fragile and spontaneous,” he continued. ” Hopefully many of you haven’t had to lose someone close to you unexpectedly and for those that have trust me I know the feeling, so cherish those around you, never end things on a bad note and really value each minute you have with the ones you love. RIP Jake thank you for reminding us of the importance of kindness and life.”