Chet’s Randoms for 2/27/17

February 27, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you…

The reason there are usually mirrors next to elevators is to keep people distracted while they wait.

Members of Congress have used the word “Hitler” an average of 7.7 times per month for the past 20 years.

A guy named Philip Noel-Baker from England is the only person who’s ever won an Olympic medal and received a Nobel Prize.  He won a silver in the 1500 meters at the 1920 Olympics, then went into politics and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1959.

Wonder why Owen Wilson is in basically every Wes Anderson movie?  They were roommates at the University of Texas in the early ’90s.

When “Top Gun” came out, Navy recruitment jumped 500%.

