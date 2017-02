This is the most talented group of guys I know. Hailing from Mexico, Argentina & Brazil by way of Los Angeles – Los 5 is one of the hardest working acts I’ve had the chance of meeting.

Last year they dropped their EP, “Meet Los Five” featuring songs like “Kings & Queens” and “Poquito Mas.” This song right here is titled “Acapulco” and is really a beautiful record. The visual that accompanies it only adds to the flavor of the song. Check it out!