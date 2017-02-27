Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, February 27, 2017

February 27, 2017 9:33 AM By Spence
Filed Under: money, pop culture, quiz, Spences Challenge, Summerlin, terrible herbst

Down goes Spence! Down goes Spence! With his 23rd win in a row, his 309th win overall and $648 on the line, Spence ran into Melissa Alessi of Summerlin.

She pulled off a 4-to-4 tie to pick up nearly $650 from Terrible Herbst. The jackpot recedes to $98 on Tuesday morning. Of course, there’s still the $1,000 bonus if you beat him.

We play Spence’s Challenge every morning at 7:25.

  1. Polich Tallix Inc based in Rock Tavern, New York is a fine art foundry that for the last two years has made what?      A: OSCAR STATUES
  2. Two time Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield got arrested for being drunk, disorderly and resistant arrest late Friday night… what college did he play for?    A: OKLAHOMA
  3. The new NCAA women’s all time scoring leader plays for which university?    A: THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  4. Who was on stage with Warren Beatty to announce Best Picture when that whole mess happened?    A: FAYE DUNAWAY
  5. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were gushing on social media about their anniversary. How many years have they been married?    A: EIGHT
