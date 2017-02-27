Spence’s Challenge: Monday, February 27, 2017

Down goes Spence! Down goes Spence! With his 23rd win in a row, his 309th win overall and $648 on the line, Spence ran into Melissa Alessi of Summerlin.

She pulled off a 4-to-4 tie to pick up nearly $650 from Terrible Herbst. The jackpot recedes to $98 on Tuesday morning. Of course, there’s still the $1,000 bonus if you beat him.

We play Spence’s Challenge every morning at 7:25.