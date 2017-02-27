Spence’s Challenge: Monday, February 27, 2017

Down goes Spence! Down goes Spence! With his 23rd win in a row, his 309th win overall and $648 on the line, Spence ran into Melissa Alessi of Summerlin.
She pulled off a 4-to-4 tie to pick up nearly $650 from Terrible Herbst. The jackpot recedes to $98 on Tuesday morning. Of course, there’s still the $1,000 bonus if you beat him.
We play Spence’s Challenge every morning at 7:25.
- Polich Tallix Inc based in Rock Tavern, New York is a fine art foundry that for the last two years has made what? A: OSCAR STATUES
- Two time Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield got arrested for being drunk, disorderly and resistant arrest late Friday night… what college did he play for? A: OKLAHOMA
- The new NCAA women’s all time scoring leader plays for which university? A: THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Who was on stage with Warren Beatty to announce Best Picture when that whole mess happened? A: FAYE DUNAWAY
- Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were gushing on social media about their anniversary. How many years have they been married? A: EIGHT