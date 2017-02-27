The Game Claims Meek Mill was Involved in Nicki Minaj’s House Burglary

By Amanda Wicks

The Game looks like he wants to reignite his beef with Meek Mill. In a lengthy post he shared on Instagram, The Game claimed Meek had something to do with Nicki Minaj’s house burglary.

Thieves broke into Minaj’s Los Angeles residence in early February and took $200,000 worth of goods, including jewelry. But more than that, they destroyed the place, flipping over furniture and vandalizing her home (via TMZ).

Meek denied being involved at the time, but The Game is calling foul. “Instead of being a REAL N—- & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do f— n—- s– -fronting for the followers she gave you… liking pictures & leaving comments on posts that disrespect the woman who gave you life, actually loved yo dusty a–, bought you s— you couldn’t ever afford on yo own & even stood by your side when Drizzy bodied you..” he wrote.

The two began beefing last year. In September, The Game challenged Meek to a fight while performing in Miami, and then released a diss track accusing him of being a snitch. It seems as though cooler heads haven’t prevailed since then, and The Game is raring to go for round…oh, who’s counting anymore.

