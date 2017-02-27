The Golden Doodle Dilemma

Amy has a precious golden doodle, made even more precious, by the name given to her…Sarah Jessica Barker. Amy’s boyfriend, Jimmy, was not a fan of her dog breed choice, telling her that he would much prefer a chocolate lab.

Seems the tables have turned and Jimmy is now a big fan of the golden doodle ever since he took it to the dog park and found Sarah attracted attention from the opposite sex.

Ya see, when Amy as it work, Jimmy will let the dog out and take her to the dog park. Innocent, right?

Or is Jimmy cheating.