Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Golden Doodle Dilemma

February 27, 2017 9:24 AM By Spence
Filed Under: cheating, dog, dog park, Golden Doodle

Amy has a precious golden doodle, made even more precious, by the name given to her…Sarah Jessica Barker. Amy’s boyfriend, Jimmy, was not a fan of her dog breed choice, telling her that he would much prefer a chocolate lab.

Seems the tables have turned and Jimmy is now a big fan of the golden doodle ever since he took it to the dog park and found Sarah attracted attention from the opposite sex.

Ya see, when Amy as it work, Jimmy will let the dog out and take her to the dog park. Innocent, right?
Or is Jimmy cheating.
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live