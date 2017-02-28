Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

“98.5 Seconds” With Los 5 Music!

February 28, 2017 5:47 PM By Gianni Giancola

We we’re honored to attend Pinecrest of Nevada Las Vegas St. Rose (charter school) for their Los 5 Music concert in celebrating the kids hard work. Los 5 sang all their favorites tracks including “Kings & Queens” and “Poquito Mas” from their latest album “Meet Los 5!”

They also surprised the fans with their NEW track ‘Acapulco!’

Then the boys sat down for an interview answering as many questions as they could in “98.5 seconds!” The boys were great sports and the students of Pinecrest of Nevada Las Vegas St. Rose asked great music questions.

See the video below:

 

