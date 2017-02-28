Chance the Rapper Talks Tour, GRAMMY Wins, Barack Obama

By Hayden Wright

Chance the Rapper’s 2017 is just beginning, but he’s already won three GRAMMYs and announced his 37-city arena tour. The rapper sat down with Katie Couric for a Yahoo News interview and reflected on how far he’s come in the last few years.

“I almost hyperventilate talking about it for too long ’cause it’s insane,” he said of the tour. “Shout out to all my fans that have been there since day uno — for makin’ us to get to this point.”

Chance also discussed his experience at the GRAMMY Awards as a performer and winner.

“There’s nothing like it. All of that time up until the GRAMMYs was the craziest time of my life,” he said. “You spend weeks and weeks working on a performance and then once it happens, it just bookends it.”

Chance also shares Chicago roots with the Obama family and recalled how that relationship began more than a decade ago.

“I met Sasha and Malia when I was a lot younger. My dad used to work for President Obama when he was in the Senate—his whole family’s just good people.”

Chance the Rapper’s arena tour kicks off April 24 in San Diego.

Watch Chance’s sitdown with Katie Couric here: