Chet’s Randoms for 2/28/17

February 28, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you…

Americans spend about 37 billion hours total waiting in line every year.

Last NFL season was the first time all four teams in the NFC West division were actually located in the west.  Since the Rams moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis, the four teams were in L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, and Phoenix.

We misuse the word “podium.”  Podium means a raised platform on the ground.  The thing you stand behind and put your papers on is called a lectern.

Daylight Saving Time was originally created to save energy . . . the theory was more sunlight would lead to less electricity being used.  But the OPPOSITE is now true.  Because of air conditioning, we use 1% MORE electricity during Daylight Savings.

McDonald’s feeds 68 million people per day . . . or about 1% of the world’s population.

 

 

