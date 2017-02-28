Daft Punk Headed to Coachella?

By Radio.com Staff

Rumors that Daft Punk will tour in 2017 have been swirling, but will the French duo replace Beyoncé at Coachella?

A new report in Playboy says the French duo are poised to announce an extensive run of dates this spring. Kicking things off by taking over Queen Bey’s Saturday night headlining slots in Indio does have a certain logic to it.

Beyoncé was forced to cancel her headlining performances at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the advice of her doctors; the singer is currently pregnant with twins.