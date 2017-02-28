Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

After Spence’s crushing defeat yesterday, he goes for his first win in a row! The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot is starting at $98.00 if you tie Spence, but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat Spence!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Which actress has received a lot of press for their unenthusiastic reaction to Casey Affleck’s Oscar win? A: BRIE LARSON
- What notable New York Met’s prospect is impressing people in Spring Training with his batting practice? A: TIM TEBOW
- What famous Soviet gymnast recently sold their medals to relieve their financial troubles? A: OLGA
- TV fitness guy Bob Harper revealed he recently had a heart attack. What show is he best known for? A: BIGGEST LOSER
- The car Tupac was riding in when he was fatally shot is up for sale with an asking price of $1.5 Million. What kind of car is it? A: BMW