Chet’s Randoms for 3/1/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

Flights today take longer than they used to . . . like, a flight from New York to Houston is almost four hours now, when it was two-and-a-half hours in 1973. It’s because airlines now fly SLOWER to save on fuel costs.

The first Grammy winner for rap was . . . DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. They won Best Rap Performance for “Parents Just Don’t Understand” in 1989.

The female shrewish short-tailed opossum has the most nipples of any animal. A female can have up to 27 of them . . . on a body that’s only five inches long.

Two-thirds of the people in the world have never seen snow.

Emetophobia is an extreme fear of throwing up. It’s not that common, but about 90% of the people who have it are female.