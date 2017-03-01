Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 3/1/17

March 1, 2017 10:04 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you…

Flights today take longer than they used to . . . like, a flight from New York to Houston is almost four hours now, when it was two-and-a-half hours in 1973.  It’s because airlines now fly SLOWER to save on fuel costs.

The first Grammy winner for rap was . . . DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.  They won Best Rap Performance for “Parents Just Don’t Understand” in 1989.

The female shrewish short-tailed opossum has the most nipples of any animal.  A female can have up to 27 of them . . . on a body that’s only five inches long.

Two-thirds of the people in the world have never seen snow.

Emetophobia is an extreme fear of throwing up.  It’s not that common, but about 90% of the people who have it are female.

 

