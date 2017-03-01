Lil Wayne Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

With several big drops planned for 2017, including Tha Carter V, Lil Wayne is heading out on tour beginning in April.

Weezy will kick off his Kloser 2 U Tour in Louisville, Kentucky on April 14th and wrap them up in Detroit, Michigan on May 11th. Tickets go on sale March 3rd. For more information about tickets, check out Ticketmaster.

Besides touring on his own name, Lil Wayne may be embarking on a Young Money tour. Birdman shared how Nicki Minaj had expressed interest in hitting the road after she reunited with Lil Wayne and Drake in the studio.

Check out the full list of dates below.

4/14 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Louisville Palace

4/15 –Madison, Wisconsin @ Orpheum Theater

4/19 –Anaheim, California @ House Of Blues

4/20 – San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

4/21 – Hollywood, California @ Hollywood Palladium

4/27 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ The Criterion

4/28 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

4/30 – Houston @ Revention Music Center

5/2 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Revention Music Center

5/ 8 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

5/10 – Grand Rapids @ Monroe Live

5/11 – Detroit, Michigan @ Fox Theatre

