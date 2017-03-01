Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, March 1, 2017

March 1, 2017 9:22 AM By Spence
Spence beats a thirteen year old for his second win in a row…. Will you be next? If you can tie Spence you’ll win $148.00 but if you beat him, we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Who just took Spicy Chicken off their menu… disappointing hungover college students everywhere?     A: WENDY’S
  2. Who snapchatted a video of a late night workout in their garage?     A: KIM KARDASHIAN 
  3. Kathy Hilton tweeted from an Oscar after party that which star is pregnant… even though she’s not?   A: JENNIFER ANISTON
  4. What NBA Star is feared to be out for months after suffering a knee injury in a game last night?    A: KEVIN DURANT
  5. This year’s variant of the car is the Hellcat… next year’s variant will be the Demon. What new school muscle car is it?     A: DODGE CALLENGER
