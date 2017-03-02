Chet’s Randoms for 3/2/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

One Direction and the Backstreet Boys have never had a number one hit.

The first Olympics that were televised were the 1936 ones in Nazi Germany. They were broadcast to 25 special viewing rooms in Germany. The first ones that were televised worldwide were the Olympics in Tokyo in 1964.

“Scarface” was a remake of a movie from 1932 that was produced by Howard Hughes, about the rise of a gangster in Chicago modeled after Al Capone.

In watch advertisements, the watches almost ALWAYS show the time as 10:10. It’s the best way to frame the logo on the watch and it also makes it look like the watch is “smiling.”

The only American president to own a PATENT is . . . Abraham Lincoln. When he was a lawyer, he patented a flat-bottomed boat design. But it never went to market.