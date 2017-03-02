Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, March 2, 2017

Spence get’s his 311th win in Spence’s Challenge! How does it work? Pretty simple, just call the show and answer 5 pop culture trivia questions in 30 seconds… Tie Spence and win $173 but Beat Spence and win $1,173.
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- What country music star revealed on twitter their house was hit by Wednesday’s Nashville tornado? A: CARRIE UNDERWOOD
- Which tech company’s CEO is forfeiting their current equity awards and bonuses due to security breachers in 2014? A: YAHOO
- Who is Brad Pitt supposedly texting these days? A: JENNIFER ANISTON
- Who captured a video on Instagram with the caption “Bye Bye Tramp Stamp”? A: KHLOE KARDASHIAN
- The premiere of who’s new show sets ratings records at WE tv? A: MAMA JUNE