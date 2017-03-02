Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, March 2, 2017

March 2, 2017 10:36 AM By Spence
Spence get’s his 311th win in Spence’s Challenge! How does it work? Pretty simple, just call the show and answer 5 pop culture trivia questions in 30 seconds… Tie Spence and win $173 but Beat Spence and win $1,173.

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What country music star revealed on twitter their house was hit by Wednesday’s Nashville tornado?     A: CARRIE UNDERWOOD
  2. Which tech company’s CEO is forfeiting their current equity awards and bonuses due to security breachers in 2014?      A: YAHOO
  3. Who is Brad Pitt supposedly texting these days?     A: JENNIFER ANISTON
  4. Who captured a video on Instagram with the caption “Bye Bye Tramp Stamp”?    A: KHLOE KARDASHIAN 
  5. The premiere of who’s new show sets ratings records at WE tv?      A: MAMA JUNE

 

Listen Live