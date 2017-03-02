Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, March 2, 2017

March 2, 2017 10:37 AM By Chet Buchanan
Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Sara has a weird infection, and wants to know is her husband is cheating on her? John is an inventor with a brand new idea, should he run with it? Nicole’s uncle passed away 9 years ago, and wants to know if he’s okay? Patricia’s stepmom passed away unexpectedly and wants to know how she passed?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

 

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website

