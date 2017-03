Debra Taylor recently lost her husband due to Lung Cancer… She loved her husband and the last thing she has to remember him by is the last voicemail he ever sent her… Unfortunately, Debra broke her phone and can’t listen to the voicemail anymore. She decided to call a local News Station to tell them about the story, and lets just say that Debra may or may not have the voicemail again! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.