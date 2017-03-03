Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 3/3/17

March 3, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you…

Grover Cleveland’s real first name is Stephen.  Grover was his middle name, and he started going by it when he was a kid.

In California, you can only get the number “69” on a license plate if your car’s model year is 1969.

A “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” in hockey is when a player scores a goal, gets an assist, and gets into a fight in one game.

It’s possible to overdose on Brussels sprouts.  They have high levels of vitamin K, which can promote blood clotting.  So if you take blood thinners and mow down several dozen Brussels sprouts, it could send you to the hospital.

Antarctica is technically considered a desert . . . which makes it the largest desert on the planet.

 

