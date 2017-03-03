Chris Brown Responds to Addiction and Anger Issues Claims

By Amanda Wicks

Chris Brown used Instagram Stories to respond to a Billboard article claiming he has issues with drug addiction and anger.

Brown spoke directly to the camera in one of three brief videos. “Y’all gotta stop with this ‘angry’ s—, going through drugs and all this other s—” he said. “I’m tired of reading about some s— soon as I’ve got something popping. Soon as I want to promote a tour, a party, a f—ing album, anything, y’all bring up something.”He took the camera outside his residence to show off his many cars. “I’m not hurting out here,” he added.

In a second video, Brown accused other rappers of spending too much time and money making their studios into “time capsules.” He shared, “My weed and my work. That’s all I need.”