Last week kindergartner Jax Rosebush’s mom told him that he needs to get a haircut! Jax thought it would be hilarious if he got the same haircut as his best friend Reddy so his teacher wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between the two… HUGE TWIST! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

