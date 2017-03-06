Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

10 Reasons You Should Hang With 98.5 KLUC At McFadden’s For St. Paddy’s Day!

March 6, 2017 4:56 PM By John Moug
We’re taking shots just talking about St. Patrick’s Day! Join the 98.5 KLUC crew beginning at 2pm on Friday March 17th for THE BEST ST. PATRICKS’S DAY PARTY IN VEGAS!

The fine folks from McFadden’s came in to talk to John Moug about the big day comin’ up, and here are your 10 reasons to come party with us! Give it a listen!

  1. $4 Green Beers
  2. $5 Jameson Shots
  3. $6 Guiness Drafts
  4. $7 Irish Car Bombs
  5. A REAL Irish themed Food Menu
  6. A build your own GREEN bikini contest for $500 in cash and prizes!
  7. You get to celebrate with a super real ginger (John Moug).
  8. You get to hang with A.D.
  9. If the above 8 things don’t pull you in
  10. Then I don’t think you’re cut out for St. Patrick’s Day!
