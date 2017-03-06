Chet’s Randoms for 3/6/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

The word “grima” describes the feeling you get when you hear fingernails on a chalkboard or a knife scratching a plate.

Michigan is the only state where cops are allowed to have sex with prostitutes during investigations.

Stevie Wonder played the harmonica on a song called “My God” on Steven Seagal’s debut album in 2005.

Saddam Hussein wrote a romance novel in 2000 called “Zabibah and the King”. It was about a woman who leaves her cruel husband for the king in medieval Iraq.

Oregon is the only U.S. state with a flag that’s different on both sides. One side says “State of Oregon, 1859” and has the state seal . . . the other side shows a beaver chewing a log.