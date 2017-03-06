Gown Town Mystery?

We’ll need help from all of our P1’s to solve this one…

Last weekend we held our annual Gown Town event! Which is where you can to purchase a professionally cleaned, previously worn prom dress that were donated for $20, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada! Unfortunately, there was a bit of a slip up this year…

After cleaning all the dresses, Al Philips delivered them to downtown.. Mixed in with the dry-cleaned dresses, a wedding dress was accidentally added to the GownTown dresses. Someones actual wedding dress! And Saturday morning that dress was sold for $20.00!

So, here’s what we know right now.

-we know the dress was sold during the first hour Gowntown, between 10a-11a

– It’s a cream & beige color (lace)

-the brand name is Allure Romance .(trying to get an exact pic)

-the dress has much sentimental value for the owner

-Al Philips & 98.5 KLUC would like to find the dress and return it to the owner

Al Philips is offering a $500.00 reward for the return of the dress!