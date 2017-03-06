Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

MJ One

March 6, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: entertainment, lasvegas, MJ, MJ ONE, Show

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “A virtual parade of ‘wow’ moments,” Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals that reflects the dynamic showmanship of the King of Pop, immersing the audience into the world of Michael’s music. Driven by his biggest hits heard like never before in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound environment Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Visit http://www.cirquedusoleil.com/mjone to get your tickets now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live