Spence’s Challenge: Monday, March 6, 2017

March 6, 2017 8:26 AM By Spence
Jackie and Spence clash today in another edition of “Spence’s Challenge,” and it doesn’t go very good for out P1 contestant… Do you think you’d do better? Do you want to win up to $1,223? All you have to do is answer Five Pop Trivia Culture Questions in 30 seconds ripped from the latest headlines!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which potentially high-profile NFL: free agent says if he’s released by his current team, the one team he won;t sign with is the Washington Redskins?       A: TONY ROMO
  2. Which Las Vegas cultural and architectural master piece celebrates it;s fifth anniversary this month?      A: THE SMITHS CENTER
  3. Which number was that UFC event on Saturday?     A: UFC 209
  4. Who shared an Instagram bedtime selfie Saturday with the caption, “No makeup, just freckles.”   A: DEMI LOVATO
  5. Who showed off an exposed breast at Paris’ Fashion Week Saturday?    A: NICKI MINAJ
