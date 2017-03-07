Backstreet Boys to Join Florida Georgia Line on 2017 Tour

By Annie Reuter

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys will join forces once again, this time in concert. On Tuesday morning (March 7), Florida Georgia Line appeared on Good Morning America where they revealed that the boy band will be special guests on three of their stadium dates this summer.

Backstreet Boys will perform as part of The Smooth Tour 2017 for three shows this summer, including Boston’s Fenway Park on July 7, Minneapolis’ Target Field on July 29 and Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12. Previously announced openers for the tour include Nelly and Chris Lane.

This isn’t the first time BSB and FGL have teamed up together. In October of last year, the boy band surprised a Nashville crowd when they took the stage to perform during the country duo’s hometown set. Additionally, Backstreet Boys recently collaborated with FGL on their current single “God, Your Mama and Me” from the duo’s most recent Dig Your Roots album.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

6/2 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

6/3 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion

6/15 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/16 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/17 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

6/24 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

6/25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

*7/7 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

7/21 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/22 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Park Stadium

7/23 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/27 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

*7/29 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

8/3 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/4 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/5 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/10 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

*8/12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

8/17 – Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

8/18 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theater

8/19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

9/7 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

9/8 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

9/9 – San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/14 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

9/15 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

9/16 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/21 – Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

9/22 – Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

9/23 – Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

9/29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

9/30 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

10/1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/6 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

10/7 – Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

10/12 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

10/13 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/14 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheater

10/19 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/20 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheater

10/21 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheater

*Recently added stadium shows