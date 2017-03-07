Chet’s Randoms for 3/7/17

There are four presidents who didn’t have a vice president: John Tyler . . . Millard Fillmore . . . Andrew Johnson . . . and Chester A. Arthur. All four of them were VPs under a president who died in office, and there was nothing in the Constitution about how to pick a new vice president.

14% of American men who are at least seven feet tall play in the NBA.

“SOS” by ABBA is the only top 40 song ever where the song title AND the artist are both palindromes.

Buzz Lightyear’s original name was Lunar Larry.

Stan Lee served in the Army during World War Two . . . as an official Army PLAYWRIGHT. Dr. Seuss also served as a playwright with him. They created pamphlets for soldiers about how to avoid getting VD.