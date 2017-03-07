Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Spence wins another easy game today… When will someone put up a fight? All you have to do is Tie Spence in “Spence’s Challenge” and you can win $248! But if you beat Spence, you’ll win $1,248! Listen, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Walking Dead fans went nuts on the internet after what fake looking animal appeared on Sunday’s episode? A: A DEER
- On a recent podcast, who did Lebron James apologize to? A: HIS WIFE
- Chloe Lattanzi is the daughter of which soon-to-be former Strip headliner? A: OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN
- What kind of place is “latitude Margaritaville” in Daytona Beach, Florida? A: RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
- Katy Perry is looking for new friends after walking a red carpet with what in her teeth? A: QUINOA