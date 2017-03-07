Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, March 7, 2017

March 7, 2017 10:10 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence wins another easy game today… When will someone put up a fight? All you have to do is Tie Spence in “Spence’s Challenge” and you can win $248! But if you beat Spence, you’ll win $1,248! Listen, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Walking Dead fans went nuts on the internet after what fake looking animal appeared on Sunday’s episode?     A: A DEER
  2. On a recent podcast, who did Lebron James apologize to?     A: HIS WIFE
  3. Chloe Lattanzi is the daughter of which soon-to-be former Strip headliner?       A: OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN
  4. What kind of place is “latitude Margaritaville” in Daytona Beach, Florida?     A: RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
  5. Katy Perry is looking for new friends after walking a red carpet with what in her teeth?    A: QUINOA 
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live