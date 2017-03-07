Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Ultimate Jurassic Family Adventure

March 7, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: cashman center, Jurassic Family Adventure, local, vegas

Announcing T. REX PLANET, a fun filled family event at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas. There will be a range of fun and engaging activities designed to appeal and educate all members of the fmaily. Embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods and discover the dinosaurs that ruled the earth for more than 150 million year ago! Buy tickets at the venue or online at http://www.Trex-planet.com and register below for a chance to win passes!

