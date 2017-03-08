Chet’s Randoms for 3/8/17

The guy who invented the board game “Guess Who?” was friends with Anne Frank in elementary school in Amsterdam.

The main character in the “Wizard of Oz” was originally going to be a boy, but L. Frank Baum’s niece Dorothy died as he was working on the book and he changed the character to a girl.

“Wayne’s World” was in theaters closer to the moon landing than to today. It came out in 1992, which was 23 years after the moon landing . . . and 25 years from right now.

No one knows for sure when the fire hydrant was invented . . . because the patent was lost in a fire at the U.S. patent office in 1836.

World War One was known as the “First World War” as early as 1920 . . . a full 19 years before there was a second world war.