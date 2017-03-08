Kayla’s Challenge: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

In honor of “A Day Without A Woman”, not only are we honoring women by playing only songs with female artists… but instead of Spence’s Challenge we’re playing Kayla’s Challenge! Kayla was a little nervous, but surprised everyone when she got a perfect score! 5 out of 5!
It’s been awhile since she played…. Listen to “Kayla’s Challenge” Below!
- Last night, who became the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points? A: DIRK NOWITZKI
- Name just one of the people that are in a super interesting maternity nude photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar that’s getting a lot of attention? A: CIARA, RUSSELL WILSON, BABY FUTURE
- Former dictator Manuel Noriega is in critical condition after complications from brain surgery. What country did he once rule? A: PANAMA
- A parking spot in which New York City borough is for sale for $300,000? A: BROOKLYN
- Theater chain Cineopolis is horrifying some unveiling plans to build what in their theaters? A: PLAYGROUNDS