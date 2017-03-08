Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Kayla’s Challenge: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

March 8, 2017 8:43 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

In honor of “A  Day Without A Woman”, not only are we honoring women by playing only songs with female artists… but instead of Spence’s Challenge we’re playing Kayla’s Challenge! Kayla was a little nervous, but surprised everyone when she got a perfect score! 5 out of 5!

It’s been awhile since she played…. Listen to “Kayla’s Challenge” Below! 

  1. Last night, who became the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points? A: DIRK NOWITZKI
  2. Name just one of the people that are in a super interesting maternity nude photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar that’s getting a lot of attention?    A: CIARA, RUSSELL WILSON, BABY FUTURE
  3. Former dictator Manuel Noriega is in critical condition after complications from brain surgery. What country did he once rule?     A: PANAMA
  4. A parking spot in which New York City borough is for sale for $300,000?    A: BROOKLYN
  5. Theater chain Cineopolis is horrifying some unveiling plans to build what in their theaters?    A: PLAYGROUNDS 
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live