Louis Tomlinson Accused of Punching a Woman in the Face

Louis Tomlinson was involved in an altercation with paparazzi at LAX earlier this month, and a witness has come forward claiming Tomlinson punched her in the face.

In a new video obtained by TMZ Ana Becerra says she began filming the incident in question with her phone, which Tomlinson’s girlfriend attempted to take from her. Becerra refused to surrender the phone and Louis came between the two, punching her in the face.

Becerra claims she went to the hospital following the attack where she was diagnosed with a concussion. She plans to pursue legal action against the former One Direction singer.

Becerra says Tomlinson’s fans have harassed her on social media including making death threats and sending abusive messages to members of her family.

The incident Ana describes can be seen in video below, though it is difficult to tell from the angle if a punch was thrown.

Watch the full interview with Ms. Becerra here.